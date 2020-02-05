Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Families all over America watched the Super Bowl halftime show.

J.

Lo and Shakira took to the stage and put on an epic performance, but some weren't happy with what they saw.

The singers danced on poles, twerked, belly danced and made more than a few sexually suggestive gestures.

The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints from viewers regarding the performance.

Some of the complaints came from parents who felt their children were exposed to a "porno show." According to CNN, Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers across several channels and streaming outlets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FCC Received More Than One Thousand Complaints Following Super Bowl Halftime Show, Described As ‘Soft Porn’

'Why oh why do we have to sexualize everything'
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtisticHope

Laura Ann Tull Just to get perspective. The FCC received 540,000 complaints for Nipplegate about Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlak… https://t.co/iD2kNeWXdT 35 minutes ago

LuhButtr

I Luh ButtR @JLo So the FCC received over a thousand complaints about your halftime performance with @shakira . Claiming it was… https://t.co/3X51RjyUxg 2 hours ago

TNBroadcasters

TNBroadcasters RT @3onyourside: The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints from viewers who had something to say about the halftime s… 3 hours ago

OPokalchuk

Oksana Pokalchuk Ukrainian police say they received over 142,000 complaints about domestic violence in 2019. https://t.co/go4VsmobmY 3 hours ago

3onyourside

WREG News Channel 3 The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints from viewers who had something to say about the hal… https://t.co/LApp6PQrIe 6 hours ago

AdamResists

AdamDividedWeFall So, like, a fraction of a fraction of a fraction worth of people gave a shit, there are actual things you could wri… https://t.co/BsHwktStVA 6 hours ago

grumpy_indie

grumpy independent Okay to put this in perspective, the FCC received over a half MILLION complaints about Nipplegate and only 50+ for… https://t.co/33RZLj7reF 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Camila Cabello Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]Camila Cabello Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hailey Bieber loves her husband. Shakira is happy people love her. Plus - Do you wanna smell like Selena Gomez? Cause you’re in luck.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:44Published

Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest [Video]Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z has a message for those who believe he was engaging in a silent protest at this year's Super Bowl. He received some criticism after video showed him, his wife and their daughter sitting during..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.