The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Families all over America watched the Super Bowl halftime show.

J.

Lo and Shakira took to the stage and put on an epic performance, but some weren't happy with what they saw.

The singers danced on poles, twerked, belly danced and made more than a few sexually suggestive gestures.

The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints from viewers regarding the performance.

Some of the complaints came from parents who felt their children were exposed to a "porno show." According to CNN, Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers across several channels and streaming outlets.