Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LG V60 ThinQ 5G First Look

LG V60 ThinQ 5G First Look

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
LG V60 ThinQ 5G First LookThis is our first look at the new LG V60 ThinQ 5G folding flagship smartphone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gilbert_j0se

Gilbert J RT @booredatwork: New Video🔥🔥🔥 Gaming first look of the LG V60 thinQ 5G https://t.co/GnueUeGVAw #lgv60 #lgv60thinq5G https://t.co/3to3hTw… 1 hour ago

booredatwork

booredatwork New Video🔥🔥🔥 Gaming first look of the LG V60 thinQ 5G https://t.co/GnueUeGVAw #lgv60 #lgv60thinq5G https://t.co/3to3hTwI0m 2 hours ago

tenforever

SHASHANK Pawar LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation https://t.co/punbNVu1QY 2 hours ago

samymohab

Sam LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation You don’t actually need to… https://t.co/rHBH20Uq5j 2 hours ago

lifeoncoin

Life On Coin "LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation" https://t.co/jwFslPkTZn 2 hours ago

pcworld

PCWorld LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation https://t.co/VedA234f2T by @morlium 2 hours ago

slideme

SlideME Market LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation https://t.co/95IlRlS5nM… https://t.co/HIGFic2qQR 2 hours ago

EricFitteDuval

Eric LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen: An awfully long name for a phone short on innovation https://t.co/ow7UfKbzJE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.