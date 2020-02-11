Global  

Duke of Cambridge visits Tarmac's new centre near Mansfield

Duke of Cambridge visits Tarmac's new centre near Mansfield

Duke of Cambridge visits Tarmac's new centre near Mansfield

The Duke of Cambridge visited Tarmac's National Skills and Safety Park in Nottinghamshire on Wednesday to meet the company's young apprentices and formally open the centre.

Report by Jonesia.

