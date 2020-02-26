Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 03:29s - Published Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the Worcestershire town as the River Severn rose to record levels. The river reached 6.79m (22ft) which is the highest it has been for than 20 years. Homes and businesses on the riverbank were evacuated after the floods wrecked their livelihoods as the barriers gave way overnight. Residents living in flood risk areas in Worcestershire and Ironbridge in Shropshire have been warned to leave their homes. Dramatic aerial pictures show the town almost completely cut off as the River Severn reached the highest levels for more than 20 years. Dozens of cars were submerged in the rising waters while rescue teams visited properties in small boats to ensure no one was trapped. Thankfully, the town's main flood defences, known as Severnside which cost £11 million, are so far protecting properties from the rising water. Dave Throup, of the Environment Agency assessing the conditions in Bewdley, said: "Very sadly the flood defences at Beales Corner overtopped with the exceptional river levels since 2000 and probably even more than that. "Very unfortunately the water has gone over the barriers and flooded several homes. "The Severnside defences are all good and are doing their job and protecting the town and the 200 or so properties there. "The river levels are exceptionally high here and they haven't stopped yet. "Levels further down the catchment in Worcester are going to keep rising until they peak sometime overnight so we are expecting further disruption." Residents expressed their "utter despair" after spending yet another day battling the floods. IT engineer John Howell, 48, said: "My friend lives near Beales Corner and she rang me in tears saying her home was wrecked by the floods. "She evacuated before the floods overtopped the barriers but everything in her bottom floor has been wrecked. She just didn't have enough time to move everything. "It's not an exaggeration to say that people living here are in utter despair. "The river levels don't appear to be dropping, the temporary barriers aren't working and there is no end in sight. "It's a grim time for everyone." MFL - MORE UPDATES 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the Worcestershire town as the River Severn rose to record levels. The river reached 6.79m (22ft) which is the highest it has been for than 20 years. Homes and businesses on the riverbank were evacuated after the floods wrecked their livelihoods as the barriers gave way overnight. Residents living in flood risk areas in Worcestershire and Ironbridge in Shropshire have been warned to leave their homes. Dramatic aerial pictures show the town almost completely cut off as the River Severn reached the highest levels for more than 20 years. Dozens of cars were submerged in the rising waters while rescue teams visited properties in small boats to ensure no one was trapped. Thankfully, the town's main flood defences, known as Severnside which cost £11 million, are so far protecting properties from the rising water. Dave Throup, of the Environment Agency assessing the conditions in Bewdley, said: "Very sadly the flood defences at Beales Corner overtopped with the exceptional river levels since 2000 and probably even more than that. "Very unfortunately the water has gone over the barriers and flooded several homes. "The Severnside defences are all good and are doing their job and protecting the town and the 200 or so properties there. "The river levels are exceptionally high here and they haven't stopped yet. "Levels further down the catchment in Worcester are going to keep rising until they peak sometime overnight so we are expecting further disruption." Residents expressed their "utter despair" after spending yet another day battling the floods. IT engineer John Howell, 48, said: "My friend lives near Beales Corner and she rang me in tears saying her home was wrecked by the floods. "She evacuated before the floods overtopped the barriers but everything in her bottom floor has been wrecked. She just didn't have enough time to move everything. "It's not an exaggeration to say that people living here are in utter despair. "The river levels don't appear to be dropping, the temporary barriers aren't working and there is no end in sight. "It's a grim time for everyone." MFL - MORE UPDATES





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town’s temporary barriers. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:29Published 16 hours ago UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising There is no let-up in sight for flood-hit communities across the UK after heavy rain overnight caused rivers to burst their banks. Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published 18 hours ago