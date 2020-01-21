Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 09:50s - Published < > Embed
Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

A DARING animal ranger has spent an ENTIRE day living with a pride of lions – hoping to form an unbreakable bond with their new-born cubs.

24-year-old, Shandor Larenty, took it upon himself to be the first human to try and interact with the three cubs on site at the Lion And Safari Park in South Africa.

With the cub’s mom, Rialda, and 250kg dad, George, rarely leaving their side, Shandor was faced with the potentially deadly task of not forcing his approach and upsetting the protective parents.

Shandor, who is sometimes dubbed the ‘Lion King’, has formed an incredible bond with George over the past eight years that allows him to be able to hand-feed the apex predator.

He has become an expert in the wildlife department; interacting with lions, cheetahs, hyenas, giraffes and African wild dogs, to name a few, every day.

But he knew the stakes were different this time around with cubs involved.

After spending more than five hours immersing himself and getting in closer proximity with the feisty younglings, Shandor was able to make his very first connection with one of them licking his outstretched hand.

Shandor was overjoyed with the success of his mission and can’t wait to continue solidifying his bond with the cubs going forward.

He remains thankful that he can still perform his ‘dream job’ each day – working to preserve the conservation of species and spread his animal-loving positivity to the world.

This is the first episode in Barcroft TV&apos;s brand new three-part series: &apos;Big Cat Life&apos;, that airs on the Beastly YouTube channel, with a new episode being released each week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

colecto

Colecto Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE https://t.co/OZQsFZHSHa 20 hours ago

JohnBaldwin64

John Baldwin Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 LIons | BIG CAT LIFE https://t.co/Y2suEaj8Jy via @YouTube 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby sea lion begs for fish then flops into the ocean [Video]Baby sea lion begs for fish then flops into the ocean

Sea lions are among the most comical and endearing animals in the world. The Galapagos Islands are home to thousands. They cover most beaches and rocky shorelines. They even stretch out on tables and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Two Mountain Lions Walk Through Yard [Video]Two Mountain Lions Walk Through Yard

Occurred on January 16, 2020 / Rio Dell, California, USA Info from Licensor: "On January 16, 2020, our cats were missing. At 9AM, I saw something go past our deck. When I looked out our living room..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.