WHY DO MANCHESTER UNITED FANS HATE ED WOODWARD?? | #WNTT

Manchester United have started the season terribly but forget the players, forget the manager there's another man who's being held accountable...
"Anyone but Woodward", "Would be a disaster": Lots of Man Utd fans discuss major backroom report

Manchester United fans react on social media to reports claiming the club are in advanced talks with...
Football FanCast - Published


Derah_93

KD Boy who lives in Benin-city RT @Bernardumaru: It's just normal for Manchester United fans to hate Barcelona!! Like how can you like a Team That denied you two Champion… 22 hours ago

Bernardumaru

Uncle Ben It's just normal for Manchester United fans to hate Barcelona!! Like how can you like a Team That denied you two Ch… https://t.co/Jvj0VoeE9P 1 day ago

Wr10Rahul

Rahul Nathani @FutbolBible Feeling is mutual from both ends🙂 Manchester United fans: "We hate Di Maria so much. We don't have on… https://t.co/7LJNISR7RX 1 day ago

Terrencemanyeh

&TM @ImKBayar @ManUnitedMedia Why do some Manchester United fans hate the club? Just support Real Madrid, PSG pr City 1 day ago

InstantFootieUK

Instant Football Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has revealed Angel Di Maria does not look back on his time at Mancheste… https://t.co/TMOoF70Vrs 1 day ago

IamRoggii

Roggii @LFC_Wahome People are just terrible. Esp liverpool fans. They just hate the dude. We've seen such situation befor… https://t.co/jFp1YciT2O 1 day ago

Awe03523079

Sir ban @FutbolBible Who doesn't hate Manchester united their fans are the worst 2 days ago

_H0V_

kenzo I hate Manchester United fans 😡 https://t.co/8bbWdTxQf9 2 days ago


David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground [Video]David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Investigation launched after home of Man Utd CEO is attacked [Video]Investigation launched after home of Man Utd CEO is attacked

Cheshire Police have launched an investigation into an attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published

