Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alison Hammond Interviews A Tree On This Morning

Alison Hammond Interviews A Tree On This Morning

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Alison Hammond Interviews A Tree On This MorningAlison Hammond Interviews A Tree On This Morning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning as every viewer says same thing

Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning as every viewer says same thingThe iconic Brummie TV personality routinely sets social media alight with her hilarious antics
Tamworth Herald - Published

This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after interview with a tree

This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after interview with a tree"Alison Hammond interviewing a 1,000-year-old tree on This Morning has to be my favourite TV moment"
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail



You Might Like


Tweets about this

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Viewers in hysterics after Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning https://t.co/otquoHbFkj https://t.co/4xaZPYW9ov 1 hour ago

svencjohn_steve

svenc RT @MetroUK: Leaf it out, Alison! https://t.co/tGSYrB5kbp 2 hours ago

kashalfscouse

I am a voice RT @Bulldog665: This Morning viewers incredulous as Alison Hammond interviews TREE https://t.co/4rzooCYqn4 via @DailyMailCeleb 3 hours ago

MetroUK

Metro Leaf it out, Alison! https://t.co/tGSYrB5kbp 3 hours ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld This Morning viewers incredulous as Alison Hammond interviews TREE https://t.co/4rzooCYqn4 via @DailyMailCeleb 3 hours ago

rudestbot

Rubot RT @DailyMailUK: This Morning viewers left incredulous as Alison Hammond interviews a TREE live on air https://t.co/RKJwT3bExA 4 hours ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. This Morning viewers left incredulous as Alison Hammond interviews a TREE live on air https://t.co/RKJwT3bExA 4 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning as every viewer says same thing https://t.co/UvKMav1J6u 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.