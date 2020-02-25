Global  

Bernie Bros Dox Daily Beast Reporter

Bernie Sanders supporters have doxxed a Daily Beast reporter.

On Monday night, a story broke about a now-former Michigan field director for the Sanders campaign.

The Sanders campaign worker sent many tweets mocking and degrading other candidates.

The article led to the staffer being fired.

Bernie Bros then harassed the reporter online.

They spammed his phone, released his home address, and attacked his bank account and social security number.
