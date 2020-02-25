Global  

San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus

San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus

San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus

San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus There are currently no cases of the virus in California's fourth-biggest city, but the call comes after the CDC said Americans should expect infections to rise.

SF Mayor London Breed, via statement The health agency made the declaration after coronavirus has been discovered in several countries.

It originated in China and has since spread to Italy, Iran, South Korea and many other countries.

According to Reuters, the United States has at least 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

All but two of them are related to travel outside of the country.
