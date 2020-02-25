San Francisco Announces Local Emergency Due to Coronavirus
San Francisco Announces Local
Emergency Due to Coronavirus There are currently no cases of the virus
in California's fourth-biggest city, but the call comes after the CDC said
Americans should expect infections to rise.
SF Mayor London Breed, via statement The health agency made the declaration
after coronavirus has been discovered
in several countries.
It originated in China and has since spread to
Italy, Iran, South Korea and many other countries.
According to Reuters, the United States has
at least 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
All but two of them are related
to travel outside of the country.