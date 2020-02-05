North Texas Face Mask Manufacturer Says Company Can’t Meet Coronavirus Demand

With the spread of the coronavirus, a North Texas company that manufactures face masks and respirators is being inundated with orders from around the world.



Recent related videos from verified sources Demand For Medical Face Masks Grow After Coronoavirus Outbreak After the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, medical face masks grew in high demand. Chinese officials urged citizens to wear masks and attempt to stop the spreading of the disease. According to Business.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago '10,000 Hong Kongers' queue to purchase face masks after waiting all night Around 10,000 Hong Kongers waited to purchase face masks in Kowloon amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday (February 5), according to a local journalist. The announcement by a company that it.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:42Published 3 weeks ago