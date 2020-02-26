Traditional Pay-TV Subscriptions Down by 6 Million as Cord-Cutting Trend Continues to Grow
Down by 6 Million as Cord-Cutting
Trend Continues to Grow Wall Street analysts firm MoffettNathanson
recently analyzed the subscriber numbers for
various traditional pay-TV providers.
According to their estimates, traditional pay-TV
has seen a seven percent year-over-year decline, with
a staggering six million customers lost in 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2019 alone,
AT&T lost 1.16 million TV accounts, Comcast
lost 149,000 and Charter lost 101,000.
These numbers are reflective of the growing cord-cutting
trend, as customers are becoming increasingly satisfied
with streaming packages such as Netflix and Hulu.
Not only are customers able to
customize their online services, and
view content on a variety of devices, they’re also able to avoid the steadily increasing
prices of pay-television subscriptions.
In order to adjust, pay-TV providers
are finding themselves “universally shifting”
to accommodate cord-cutting.
MoffettNathanson,
via ‘Variety’