Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe BidenRep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden Ahead Of South Carolina Primary

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., about his decision to...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDelawareonlineUSATODAY.com


SC's influential Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

donnamoon81146

❌Donna ⏳Text TRUMP to 88022❌ RT @mtracey: James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden, which everyone could have predicted a year ago. I guess the obsequious pilgrimages all candi… 3 minutes ago

npage321

Page Nelson RT @daloveland: Hope all listen to this powerful speech. I am fearful too Rep. Clyburn. James Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden With Powerful Spe… 4 minutes ago

I_read_the_news

John Ennis RT @CNNPolitics: South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden: "Our challenge is making the greatness of this country accessible an… 4 minutes ago

zeneks1

Zenek RT @PastorDScott: Rep. Clyburn from South Carolina endorses Joe Biden for President, because he wants to return to the days of the 0% unemp… 5 minutes ago

ToriRob11

Nichola Blair 🆘 #DemCast FL 🇺🇸 RT @AlexandraChalup: @Hardogsnight Joe Biden. This is a national security crisis and it’s clear which candidate Putin & Trump fear most, fo… 5 minutes ago

GGinCHS

Guerry RT @CNNPolitics: Rep. Jim Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an influential figure in South Carolina politics… 6 minutes ago

TexasBluein20

Gina "Only Vote Blue for a Registered Democrat" @_waleedshahid @RevJJackson So it's either Jesse Jackson who had an extramarital affair and fathered a child with a… https://t.co/V8uSNVSbHf 6 minutes ago

Rebecca80833336

hardcoreMWdem RT @1nonblonde2: Wow...I was unaware Jim Clyburn rarely endorses. Was just reported on msnbc that Jim Clyburn feels so strongly about Joe… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn [Video]Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn [Video]Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

