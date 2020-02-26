Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Apparently Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhone In Movies

Apple Apparently Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhone In Movies

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Apple Apparently Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhone In Movies

Apple Apparently Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhone In Movies

Movie director Rian Johnson may have just dropped a huge and wide-ranging spoiler.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple won’t let bad guys use iPhones in movies, says Knives Out director

Apple won’t let bad guys use iPhones in movies, says Knives Out directorImage: Vanity Fair Knives Out and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has said that Apple won’t...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comFossbytes


'Knives Out' director reveals Apple won't allow the bad guys in movies to have iPhones

'Knives Out' director reveals Apple won't allow the bad guys in movies to have iPhones· Rian Johnson, the director of hit whodunit movie "Knives Out," recently sat down for an interview...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.