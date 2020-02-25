Global  

Coronavirus: Guests pictured in pool at Tenerife hotel despite quarantine

Around 160 British tourists stuck in a Tenerife hotel over coronavirus fears will have to stay in isolation for 14 days.
Birmingham-bound holidaymakers in coronavirus lockdown at Tenerife hotel

Birmingham-bound holidaymakers in coronavirus lockdown at Tenerife hotelPictures from the H10 Costa Adeje Palace show staff wearing protective masks but guests wandering...
Tamworth Herald - Published

1,000 tourists in Tenerife quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Hotel guests have been confined to their rooms after an Italian doctor on holiday tested positive for...
Al Jazeera - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days [Video]Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundred of guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are on lockdown for 14 days the regional government said on Wednesday (February 26). Four guests tested positive for coronavirus. An..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Hotel in Tenerife under quarantine after pair test positive for coronavirus [Video]Hotel in Tenerife under quarantine after pair test positive for coronavirus

A hotel in Tenerife has told guests to stay in their rooms after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the virus. The four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel has been under lockdown since the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

