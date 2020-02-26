Global  

Biden Looks Beyond Super Tuesday With Illinois Endorsements

Former Gov.

Pat Quinn and more than 80 other top Illinois Democrats are endorsing Joe Biden for president, as the former vice president looks ahead to a state that votes weeks after Super Tuesday’s contests.

Katie Johnston reports.
