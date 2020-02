Coronavirus update: New data from DPH 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:34s - Published Coronavirus update: New data from DPH Health officials announced Wednesday that hundreds of people remain under quarantine in Massachusetts as a precaution related to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. They emphasized, however, that the risk of infection here remains low.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Coronavirus update: New data from DPH TONIGHT.I AM BEN SIMMONEAU.EMILY: AND I AM EMILY REIMER.WE JUST GOT SOME NEW NUMBERS FORTHE MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.THERE HAS BEEN ONE CONFIRMEDCASE HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS.SINCE THIS ALL BEGAN, MORE THAN600 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN UNDERQUARANTINE IN THE STATE.377 HAVE BEEN GIVEN THEALL-CLEAR.NOW, ANOTHER 231 WHO ALL VISITEDCHINA, THEY ARE STILL BEINGMONITORED, AND TODD IS LIVE INCAMBRIDGE WITH THE OTHER MESSAGEFROM HELL LEADERS HERE INMASSACHUSETTS.THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTHHELD A CONFERENCE CALL THISAFTER SOON SAYS OFFICIALS AREREADY FOR A POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS.LOCAL EXPERTS SAY THAT BOSTONCOULD BE AT GREATER RISK THANOTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY.





Recent related news from verified sources COCP, MRNA Jump On Coronavirus Update, LPCN Making 4th Try, NGM Up On NASH Data Today's Daily Dose brings you news about NGM Biopharma's phase II NASH study results, Moderna's...

RTTNews - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Krissy‏ن Update 2/26/20: the @JohnsHopkins CSSE map tracking and data has now removed the 36 cases of “confirmed” tested pos… https://t.co/QB5RN4xSh8 1 hour ago ‘Tis Herself *good data - Coronavirus Update (Live): 81,295 Cases and 2,770 Deaths from COVID-19 Wuhan China Virus Outbreak - Wo… https://t.co/9DQzRXm1Ba 7 hours ago GSSHealth Outbreak data collection is challenging. In Sierra Leone, Ebola stats were sent via cell phone from areas w patchy… https://t.co/JapIf1a6Rc 8 hours ago Michelle (Africans United) Powerful to listen to how China is using technology and big data to contain, treat & respond! Worth watching if you… https://t.co/cDDOOMDCMw 9 hours ago Tom Yoritaka As the world combats the #coronavirus/#COVID19 from #China, we seem to be doing OK battling the regular seasonal… https://t.co/8DR3d9SzrE 13 hours ago Josh Konstantinos Daily CFR Update: 1/ With more coronavirus data from countries (with highly ranked health surveillance) outside of… https://t.co/2OPjDSducf 13 hours ago Kevin Millin Let me guess Mr @POTUS the $2 billion uve requested is 2 stop evil, deadly Coronavirus entering the US from souther… https://t.co/hbh9nBYW0X 1 day ago Reetu Tuteja RT @NCBI: Get rapid access to #Wuhan #coronavirus sequence data from the current outbreak as it becomes available. We will continue to upda… 1 day ago