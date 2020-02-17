Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:33s - Published Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, but local leaders began preparing for the possibility of an outbreak following a warning from the Centers for Disease Control; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this