Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, but local leaders began preparing for the possibility of an outbreak following a warning from the Centers for Disease Control; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Precautions: Hundreds In New York Asked To Isolate Themselves, Including 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

The Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for...
CBS 2 - Published

New York narcotic detective’s 1990 cold case murder gets new FBI review, $10G reward

The unsolved cold case of a New York narcotics detective who was murdered in a car bombing in front...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

West Buffalo Charter School put on lockout because of SWAT situation on Dewitt Street [Video]West Buffalo Charter School put on lockout because of SWAT situation on Dewitt Street

West Buffalo Charter School was put on lockout due to a SWAT situation on Dewitt Street.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:16Published

Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County [Video]Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County

In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer said eight people who may have been exposed to coronavirus are under voluntary quarantine in their homes.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.