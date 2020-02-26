Global  

The Legend of Swee' Pea movie trailer HD A “mystical understanding of the game” made Lloyd "Swee' Pea" Daniels a New York City basketball legend by the age of 16.

Christened the “next Magic Johnson”, his career effectively ended at age 21 after being shot 3 times in the chest after a tussle over $8 of cocaine.

The Legend of Swee’ Pea follows the twists and turns of fortune in the life of a basketball prodigy: his dramatic downfall, miraculous comeback, and, finally, the bittersweet confrontation with a life imperfectly lived.
