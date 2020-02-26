Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 26

Hundreds being monitored in Mass.

Due to coronavirus; Two people shot in incident at hotel in Brockton; Columbia Gas will pay $53 million for Merrimack Valley explosions; Heavy rain Thursday.
Tweets about this

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Live: President Trump and his coronavirus task force are providing an update on the virus and the American response… https://t.co/HUAbK6oZjw 57 minutes ago

Iamlinzer

Linzer Pants RT @allhealthtv: BREAKING NEWS from the CDC. The Health Channel's Evening Coronavirus Update. As of 4:00PM today, there have been 14 confir… 1 hour ago

allhealthtv

Health Channel BREAKING NEWS from the CDC. The Health Channel's Evening Coronavirus Update. As of 4:00PM today, there have been 14… https://t.co/lllxJIK0OE 1 hour ago

joegines

Joe Gines Rain to begin changing to snow Wed. evening in Cuyahoga Co. before Lake Effect snow moves in Thurs. - News 5 Clevel… https://t.co/nqoPMAa0FS 2 hours ago

Rccgts

RCCG Traffic Squad @alabaotukoya @PastorEAAdeboye @LekeAdeboye @ayoade_alabi Good evening Mr Alaba, #RCCGTrafficSquad also tweet traff… https://t.co/B3E8EFR7O0 3 hours ago

sev_kudu

Sev Kudu RT @hsdeal: Canary Wharf station currently closed and unverified reports that a man has collapsed during this evening's commute. #COVID19… 4 hours ago

cnyhomepage

EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE - Weather Service expands Blizzard Warning into Oneida & Herkimer Counties. https://t.co/dkA5pSqIo8 4 hours ago

hsdeal

James... Canary Wharf station currently closed and unverified reports that a man has collapsed during this evening's commute… https://t.co/vlE5HjDJ6n 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winter Storm: What To Expect For The Wednesday Morning Rush [Video]Winter Storm: What To Expect For The Wednesday Morning Rush

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a 10 p.m. weather update for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:39Published

Snow Sticking Around Through The Night [Video]Snow Sticking Around Through The Night

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has an evening RealTime weather update for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:32Published

