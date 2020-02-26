Fort Worth ISD Will Disinfect Campuses During Spring Break In Preparation For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published Fort Worth ISD Will Disinfect Campuses During Spring Break In Preparation For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak The Fort Worth school district will disinfect campuses when students leave for Spring Break in March, part of a plan to prepare for the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.