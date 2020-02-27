Global  

Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel

Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel

Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp’s ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in comments quoted by the tabloid newspaper the Sun.

Depp, the 55-year-old star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling Depp a “wife beater”.
