Red Pandas Might Be Two Species

Red Pandas Might Be Two Species

Red Pandas Might Be Two Species

Scientists think they’ve helped settle a debate over one of the most endangered (and cutest) animals around: the red panda.

New genetic evidence suggests there are really two different species of red panda, each with a unique evolutionary history.

Red pandas (Ailurus fulgens) are the only mammals of their kind, though they are closely related to raccoons, skunks, and weasels.
Red pandas are two species, not one

The discovery comes from new research that could boost conservation plans.
BBC News - Published

Genetic study shows the red panda is actually two separate species

Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are...
Reuters - Published


