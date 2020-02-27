WCBI NEWS AT SIX - FEBRUARY 26, 2020

Thank you for joining us tonight// pickens county welcomes a special guest today..

Alabama governor kay ivey came to get an up close look at the workforce training at the pickens county college and career center in carrollton today.

The governor is helping to raise awareness about the emphasis on creating strong career paths for students as alternatives to a four-year degree.

The pickens county career center works to develop programs and partnerships with local community colleges.... businesses.... and industries.

We are super excited to have the governor visit us today.

We are very excited about a being a part of her workforce initiative.

We look forward to turning out future students that will help support businesses and industry in the state of alabama and provide workers we need to continue to have a growing economy her in alabama.

Earlier this month, president trump proposed a $900- million increase in cacareer-technical education to teach skills and trades.

An inmate serving time for a conviction out of lowndes county is found dead early this morning.

Omar beard died at central mississippi correctional facility around 1 a- m according to rankin county coroner david ruth.

Beard's body is being sent to the medical examiners office for an autopsy.

Beard was serving a 20 year sentence for manslaughter for his role in a deadly 20-11 shooting.

Wipe to gfx a man accused of trying to break into the starkville dirt cheap is now accused of four other burglaries.

51-year-old lanie stallings is charged with five counts of commercial burglary.

Starkville police department says the burglaries happened between february 21st through 25th at businesses on highway 12.

Stallings was arrested after an alarm went off at dirt cheap early this morning.

His bond is set at 25 thousand dollars.

S-p-d says more charges are expected.

Wipe to vo pontotoc police are looking for a suspected burglar who had a busy weekend.

Between sunday and monday several businesses reported break- ins.

The suspected thief or thieves hit the pampered pooch, the butcher block, thomas l-p gas, and mills properties.

These images were captured by a security system at one of the businesses.

Anyone with information on the burglaries, or the person in the video should call the pontotoc police department or northeast mississippi crime stoppers..

First look stinger first look summary: sunny, quiet, and cool weather will return for thursday.

A few weak disturbances will pass through the region thursday night into friday night but they will be moisture starved.

Our next best chance of rain and storms will come monday through wednesday.

There could be some strong to severe storms tuesday evening/night.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy during the evening with clearing skies late.

Temperatures will take developing story stinger centred up there's still a really big hole in gardner boulevard// take a look at this sink hole here... it developed near the 1-82 wendy's intersection over the weekend.

Columbus public works crews are making repairs.

It took two days just to dig the space out.

That's because there was a lot of ground water in the area where the hole developed.

Now the team is working on the repairs.

City spokesman joe dillon says it will take a few days to complete.

We do appreciate people's patience.

We know this is a major road.

We know this is a very, very busy road.

We apologize for this but what happened is we had so much rain and so much ground water that has come up this sink hole has developed while the bad thing is you don't know about it until it appears.

The sinkhole appeared saturday.

Water has been wreaking havoc in the jackson area as well.

Flooding from the pearl river has displaced dozens of residents and caused damage to homes and businesses..

A north mississippi disaster response team is in the area helping with the clean-up and repairs.

Our allie martin is with them.

He joins us live with more.

It is dinner time for comintern with eight days of hope.

More than sixty volunteers have been out helping flood victims in the jackson area although the flooding wasn't as widespread as initially forecast it did impact hundreds of people today teams removed wet sheet rock and insulation.

They also cleared parts of trees.

Tires and other debris from yards all of this is part of the rapid response arm of the ministry.

The goal is to get in as soon as possible after a natural disaster to help the homeowner tomorrow night and friday we will have full reports from the jackson relief efforts.

We will bring you the stories from homeowners and volunteers.

Along with a few more folks involved in the process.

Fornow we are in raymond mississippi.

Back to you in the studio take gfx off top a starkville company is also helping flood victims in the jackson area.

"southwire" is holding a disaster relief drive to benefit families and individuals who may be displaced because of the floods.

The company has a trailer set up in the walmart supercenter parking lot in starkville.

They're accepting donations of items liked non- perishable food, water, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

You can drop off your donations between 7am and 6pm thru friday.

Stinger some area students are putting a spotlight on history..

We take a look at their entertaining lesson black history month is coming to a close on a áhigh noteá in verona..

Students at verona elementary celebrate historic and cultural achievements with music and dance.... as they re-enact some of the most iconic moments in african american history.

Our bobby martinez was in the audience this morning.

He joins us in the studio with a review..

Hit songs by michael jackson and john legend echoed throughout the gymnasium.

And through the music and class readings, students were learning a much deeper message.

"we are strong, we are beautiful people.

We are intelligent people and we can be whatever we want to if we put the time and effort forward."

Black history month takes center stage at verona elementary school..

Students celebrate the contributions of african americans with words and music..

Music teacher bonita carothers, says weaving the history with music and dance helps to make the message meaningful and memorable to the children..

"we try to encourage the young people how important it is to to remember african americans and how they've paved the way for us and them today."

"if we don't teach them, they won't know.

If we don't inform them, it will get lost because history is african american history.

All history is important."

And as the third grade students took the stage in front of a packed gymnasium.

Neily buchanan may have had some pre- show jitters, but when the curtain came up she excited to show her hard work in front of everyone.

"it was very fun and.

I was doing the glory dance by john legend and common.

And we had to have a lot of practice.

Several weeks and it was just a lot of fun.

I was nervous at fist but now i'm excited."

As for ashley clifton, she says there was one performance that was a real "thriller" "the special part was the michael jackson group i really liked theirs because it reminded me of michael jackson."

School counselor, nickeda shelton, says teaching students the history of african american culture is important for many reasons.

"so important for our kids to learn about where we've come from.

The struggles and sacrifices that were made so that we can do this very program.

Being in this very school.

Being in this integrated school, with integrated kids and integrated staff."

"our kids need to know and understand that a lot of lives were lost and a lot of sacrifices were made in order for them to live in this moment."

Overall, it was a great way to close out black history month and a job well done by those students.

Take new at 6 stinger take vo off top they may not have been in the classroom today, but some of the best and brightest students from across the state are being tested..

Mississippi university for women is hosting the future business leaders of america--phi beta lambda state leadership conference..

Nearly 150 students are competing in more than 50 business... legal and leadership- oriented competitions... the top two finishers in each competition will go on to compete in nationals this summer... university leaders say the conference helps students develop their networking skills..

And gives them a glimpse into the business world..

" if they are the number one student in the state in principle in marketing, and that looks wonderful when they are going out i'm going out into a job interview.

They're adding on their resume, not only do i have this degree, but i've been proven that i am good at this job, that i am good in this field."

"it gets you to know the students from other colleges and let's you network.

It also allows you to create bonds that last for a lifetime throughout the state of mississippi.

They provide you connections,espec ially coming towards jobs and so forth, if you want to put your email and face out there with other individuals you will have a wide range throughout the state of mississippi for connections you can make to advance your career."

The conference wraps up friday with an awards ceremony// stinger wx open summary: sunny, quiet, and cool weather will return for thursday.

A few weak disturbances will pass through the region thursday night into friday night but they will be moisture starved.

Our next best chance of rain and storms will come monday through wednesday.

There could be some strong to severe storms tuesday evening/night.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy during the evening with clearing skies late.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s to around 30 by sunrise.

Wind chills may be in the mid 20s for the thursday morning commute.

Thursday: bright sunshine with a few clouds at times.

Highs around 50.

Winds nw 5-15 mph.

Thursday night: variably cloudy.

Lows in the low 30s.

Friday: clouds and sun.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday night: variably cloudy.

Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Weekend: mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Highs around 60 saturday with more in the way of mid 60s developing for sunday.

Next week: rain showers are likely in the region monday as warmer air surges back in from the gulf.

Rain and storms are possible tuesday into wednesday with an upper area of low pressure and cold front passing through.

Some strong to severe weather may occur tuesday evening and night.

Stay with us over the coming days as we fine tune timing, and any potential impacts.

Stay with @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the summary: sunny, quiet, and cool weather will return for thursday.

A few weak disturbances will pass through the region thursday night into friday night but they will be moisture starved.

Our next best chance of rain and storms will come monday through wednesday.

There could be some strong to severe storms tuesday evening/night.

Wednesday night: mostly cloudy during the evening with clearing skies late.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s to around 30 by sunrise.

Wind chills may be in the mid 20s for the thursday morning commute.

Thursday: bright sunshine with a few clouds at weather wrap off top with temperatures expected to drop tonight... columbus is re-opening its warming shelter..

The shelter will be in the scout hut building, right next to the farmers market.

It will be open from 5 p-m to 8 a-m today and tomorrow.

The shelter can accommodate roughly 40 people.

Stinger the diamond dawgs looking for redemption after tuesday's loss at the dude..

Highlights from this afternoon next in sports spx the 2020 season seemed to be going so well for the sxith-ranked diamond dawgs... mississippi state had only one loss against a ranked team coming into this week until last night where the dawgs lost to a winless texas southern squad less than 24 hours, the dawgs back and the dude looking for redemption against alcorn state --bulldogs in need of a bounceback, taking on in-state foe alcorn state --dogs on the board first....second baseman justin foscue grounds to short, braves unable to turn two.....shortstop jordan westburg scores, it's 1-0 msu --braves tie it up in the second, d-h hunter wilson tattoos a pitch to center field....it's outta here....solo home run ties it at 1 --bottom of the second....leftfield er brad cumbest returns the favor....mule with the solo home run, his first of the season...gives the bulldogs a 2-1 lead --3rd inning, bulldogs open it up..houston-native d-h luke hancock delivers with an rbi double with the bases loaded...westburg and rightfielder tanner allen score.... -- bottom 7th...state blows the game open...centerfielde r rowdey jordan with the base hit to right...scores catcher logan tanner...msu up 6-4 -- same inning..westburg showing no mercy...the 2-run bomb to right centerfield...jorda n and wesburg come home to score...the bulldogs go up 8- 4... the bulldogs coming away with the much needed rebound...an 8-4 victory for m-s-u over alcorn..state travels west to play long beach state this weekend this afternoon, mississippi state women's basketball announcing that center promise taylor will no longer be a part of the bulldogs team according to head coach vic schaefer, taylor made the decision to end her basketball career after coming off ankle surgery that required the redshirted sophomore to sit out for the 2018- 2019 season although taylor saw the floor this season, she didn't get much playing time, only averaging about 7 minutes per game coach schaefer commented on the loss to the program... schaefer: "you know were dissapointed.

I always felt like she could really help us.

At the same time, i know she basically had an acl and came back much quicker than a typical acl.

Acl's usually a year and she was back within six months.

Even though its an ankle it was still a major reconstruction on what she had done.

I know it was hard for her and she really battled and fought.

I appreciate that from her."

In juco hoops...the icc women taking on 10th ranked jones in the macjc semi finals start 4th quarter..indians trail by 11....freshman gurard xiir burgess to former tupelo guard sara friloux...46-37 jones couple minutes later...guard kealy wilson drive and kick to guard whitney watkins for 3...49-40 jones 2 mins left in the game....jones transition....guard destiny haymer to keyara jones...deep 3....61-48 jones the indians unable to hang on and fall to jones, 67-56 when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi news at six.

Last look stinger