Trump: media trying to make 'caronavirus' look bad 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:35s - Published Trump: media trying to make 'caronavirus' look bad U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely outbreak. This report produced by Jonah Green. 0

