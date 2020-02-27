Trump: media trying to make 'caronavirus' look bad

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely outbreak.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
