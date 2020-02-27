Global  

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana.

During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.
