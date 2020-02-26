Global  

Court Says Trump Administration Can Withhold Law Enforcement Grants From Sanctuary States, Cities

A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can withhold law enforcement grants from so-called sanctuary states and cities.
A federal appeals court ruled that so-called sanctuary cities must follow federal immigration policies to qualify for policing grant money.

Massachusetts is included in this group of states.

