Court Says Trump Administration Can Withhold Law Enforcement Grants From Sanctuary States, Cities

Dan Mills RT @DisrnNews: Appeals court says Trump administration can punish illegal immigration "sanctuary cities" https://t.co/NoSq9CnGnr 12 seconds ago

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @KarluskaP: Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money | Fox News #MOREWINNING 🤣 https://t.… 22 seconds ago

Electra (Gods Girl) RT @pittman_george: 💥🚨❤️🇺🇸👀 Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money https://t.co/j9cx0YhL4i… 34 seconds ago

Gwen Bagwell RT @BernardKerik: Court hands President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money https://t… 1 minute ago

Coffee bean RT @Rugged_Pull: Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money https://t.co/EI3YqAaeYh I hope P… 1 minute ago

Janis Sillivan RT @pushforward40: THIS IS A HUGE WIN FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS! Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny g… 1 minute ago

Beautiful World RT @Rparkerscience: Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money https://t.co/nfQxefFI4K 1 minute ago