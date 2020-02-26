Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > San Diego muralist paints tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

San Diego muralist paints tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
San Diego muralist paints tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiannaSan Diego muralist paints tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities uplift Vanessa Bryant after eulogizing her late husband and daughter [Video]Celebrities uplift Vanessa Bryant after eulogizing her late husband and daughter

Celebrities took to social media after Vanessa Bryant bravely remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, during a public Celebration of Life on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:40Published

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company [Video]Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company

In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.