Red Sox prospect player isolated after concerns of Coronavirus

TWO BIG DEVELOPMENTS TONIGHT ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK...IN JUST HALF AN HOUR- PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE ADDRESSING THE NATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS. AND HERE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA....THE BOSTON RED SOX, SPRING SPRING TRAINING IN FORT MYERS, IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS. THE SOX HAVE KEPT PITCHING PROSPECT, 20-YEAR-OLD CHIH-JUNG-LIU. AWAY FROM JET BLUE PARK SINCE HE ARRIVED FROM TAIWAN LAST WEEK. JUST TO BE CLEAR- THE TEAM IS NOT CALLING THIS A QUARANTINE. FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ JOINS U LIVE FROM JET BLUE PARK SANDRA WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT TH PLAYER? WELL JANE, PATRICK━ A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE TEAM TELLS ME LIU HAS NEVER SHOWED ANY SYMPTOMS, NEVER BEEN SICK, OR BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ANYONE FROM MAINLAND CHINA THE SOX TELL ME HE IS HEALTHY AND THIS IS ALL JUST A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE CHIH-JUNG-LIU HAD JUST ARRIVED TO FORT MYERS FROM TAIWAN TO BEGIN SPRING TRAINING WITH THE BOSTON RED SOX━ WHEN THE TEAM DECIDED TO TAKE SOME PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES IN A STATEMENT TO FOX 4━ A SPOKESPERSON SAID QUOTE: "Out of an abundance of caution, he was simply asked LIU not to come to our training complex for a few days."

THE TEAM NOT CALLING THIS A QUARANTINE BECAUSE LIU IS NOT RESTRICTED HE HAS BEEN ABLE TO DO LIGHT RUNNING AND EXERCISE ON HIS OWN OUTSIDE OF HIS HOTEL THERE'S NO WORD ABOUT WHICH HOTEL LIU IS STAYING AT IN FORT MYERS..."He has never had symptoms, never been sick, and never had contact with anyone from mainland China. Our medical staff has monitored his condition the whole time." SAID GREGG...

LIU IS EXPECTED TO MEET WITH HIS TEAM FRIDAY I TALKED TO FANS TAKING IN AN AFTERNOON GAME TODAY AND THEY SUPPORT THE TEAM'S DECISION TO TAKE THESE PRECAUTIONARY STEPS (KATHY CANE, BASEBALL FAN): "If he came from out of the country, it's a safety measure. I'm a little leery of what's happening, it's coming into the United States now so it's a great safety measure." BASEBALL FANS SAYING THEY DO HAVE CONCERNS OVER THE NEW CORONAVIRUS STRAIN "Sure, it's a killer so you have to be careful." MORE THAN 50 CORONAVIRUS CASES OF THE STRAIN BELIEVED TO HAVE ORIGINATED IN WUHAN CHINA BEEN CONFIRMED IN THE UNITED STATES...MEDICAL EXPERT WITH LEE HEALTH SAYS PEOPLE ARE MORE NERVOUS OVER THIS STRAIN BECAUSE IT'S NEW (STEPHANIE STOVALL, MEDICAL DIRECTOR FOR PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASES, LEE HEALTH) "We can predict a lot about flu season every year, but when a new virus, such as covid-1 shows up, we can predict it based upon past coronavirus but not this specific one." WE KNOW THE TEAM TOOK SIMILAR PRECAUTIONS WITH ANOTHER PLAYER EARLIER THIS MONTH THE SPOKESPERSON TELLS ME THE TEAM DOES HAVE A HIGH NUMBER OF FOREIGN PLAYERS ON THE ROSTER DURING SPRING TRAINING