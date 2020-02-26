Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Death Penalty Repeal Bill Approved In Colorado

Death Penalty Repeal Bill Approved In Colorado

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Death Penalty Repeal Bill Approved In Colorado

Death Penalty Repeal Bill Approved In Colorado

The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to approve the proposed repeal of Colorado's death penalty.

The measure will now go to Gov.

Jared Polis' desk for his signature.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado lawmakers set to approve death penalty repeal

State lawmakers in Denver were expected to pass and send to the governor on Wednesday a bill that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver Post


Death penalty repeal passes Colorado General Assembly

The Colorado state legislature has taken the historic step of passing a bill to abolish the death...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kayemccrea

Kaye McCrea DeBona RT @ACLU: BREAKING: The bill to repeal the death penalty in Colorado just passed its third and final reading in the House. It’s heading to… 3 minutes ago

brainvomit1313

RebelRainbow RT @alex_burness: Colorado’s state legislature has just given final passage to bill to repeal the death penalty. House vote was 38-27. It’s… 5 minutes ago

alphabreed2018

km RT @theappeal: BREAKING: The Colorado state House has passed a bill to repeal the death penalty. The state Senate passed it in January. It… 6 minutes ago

sophcull

Sophie Cull RT @helenprejean: NEWS: The Colorado House of Representatives has passed a bill to abolish the death penalty. The State Senate already pass… 9 minutes ago

StarchyArchie

StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @EmilyForCO: I joined 56 members of the Colorado General Assembly in voting to abolish the death penalty in the state of Colorado. When… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado House passes bill to repeal state's death penalty to Gov. Polis' desk [Video]Colorado House passes bill to repeal state's death penalty to Gov. Polis' desk

The bill to repeal Colorado’s death penalty cleared its final legislative hurdle Wednesday afternoon in a 38-27 vote in the House of Representatives, and the governor’s office says he will sign the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:39Published

Death Penalty Repeal Bill Approved By Colorado House In Wednesday Vote [Video]Death Penalty Repeal Bill Approved By Colorado House In Wednesday Vote

The Colorado House of Representatives has voted to approve the proposed repeal of Colorado's death penalty.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.