Lane County Public Health braces for novel coronavirus

Lane County Public Health braces for novel coronavirus

Lane County Public Health braces for novel coronavirus

Doctor Patrick Luedtke said they are currently monitoring seven people in the community who have either traveled to infected countries or have been in close contact with people who have the virus.
Lane County Public Health braces for novel coronavirus

March 30th.

From china to iran, europe and south america.

The cornavirus continues to spread across the globe.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the state yet but public health experts say it's jus matter of time.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren joins us live in studio with how they are preparing and what they may have to do.

Matt chynna, doctor patrick luedtke (ludkey) with lane county public health tells me while the cornavirus isn't as deadly as similar viruses it's spreading faster.

But he says they're ready for it.

Doctor patrick luedtke with lane county public health says it's not a question of if, but when the virus finds it's way to lane county.

Sot: it's reasonable for us to consider that given the commercial travel we in oregon participate in were likey to see a case or two or even a few more even.

When it does...he says they'll be ready.

Sot: i think we are prepared, now are we concerned?

We're a little concerned, are we're worried i don't think we are worried.

Inside lane county public health, officials say they have supplies stock piled.

Things like contamination suits, masks and more.

But they say in the event of an outbreak they can get even more resources and are ready to set up an incident command to coordinate with other agencies.

Sot: we have the opportunity to be in a preventive mindset.

He says if an outbreak hits, they'll ask organizers who put on large events to delay them... things like school, sporting events, and church.

Sot: we are nowhere near having those conversations yet, but we will have them if we have an event of ongoing cases of transmissions in our community.

He says right now they're monitoring seven people who have either traveled to infected countries or have been in close contact with people who have the virus.

Those people are being checked on every day for up to 14 days.

Sot: that system has been pretty well tested already just in the couple months since the cornanavirus has been around.

If you think you have coronavirus he says call public health and your doctor before being checked up, that way you don't spread it others.

Live in studio i'm michael sevren




