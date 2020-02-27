Global  

Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County

Maria Medina reports on health officials confirming first case of "community spread" coronavirus in Northern California (2-26-2020)
New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials have confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California...
Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

CDC: Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Contracted In United States [Video]CDC: Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Contracted In United States

The first confirmed coronavirus case of unknown origin has been contracted in the United States. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

