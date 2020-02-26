Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Global  

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid.

City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, the latter from the penalty spot, scored in the last 12 minutes as City responded in brilliant fashion to Isco’s 60th-minute opener.
Pep Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real but is wary of second-leg battle

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not done yet after...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Man City seize control of Real Madrid tie with stunning Bernabeu comeback in Champions League last-16

Manchester City came from behind to grab a priceless 2-1 victory over ten-man Real Madrid in the...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports



Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Duration: 00:35Published

Guardiola delighted after memorable City win [Video]Guardiola delighted after memorable City win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his pleasure after his side come from behind to beat Real Madrid

Duration: 00:56Published

