House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime

House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime​The House voted 410-4 to approve the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.
House Approves Bill Making Lynching A Federal Crime

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to classify lynching as a federal hate crime. The...
NPR - Published

Congress Approves Legislation Designating Lynching a Federal Hate Crime After 120 Years of Defeats


TIME - Published


Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till [Video]Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till

Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published

U.S. House passes federal anti-lynching bill [Video]U.S. House passes federal anti-lynching bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of designating lynching a federal hate crime.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

