Local schools prepare for coronavirus

CASES IN FLORIDA - SCHOOLDISTRICTS AND UNIVERSITIES AREDOING THEIR PART TO HAVE PLANSIN PLACE.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5TODD WILSON HAS A STATUS CHECKON LOCAL SCHOOLS - AND SPOKEWITH AN EXCHANGE STUDENT FROCHINA.

TODD.

.I SPOKE WITH A STUDENT WHO ISVERY NERVOUS FOR FAMILY ANDFRIENDS IN CHINA.

HE SAYS, HECALLS HIS PARENTS EVERYDAY NTO SEE HOW THEY'RE DOING.< (SOT 21:27:12) 3 SEC TODD:YOU CONCERNED ABOUT FAMILY INCHINA?

YUSHA: YES OF COURSE ICONCERNED.

NATS: (VO) YUSHA ISA STUDENT AT FLORIDA ATLANTICUNIVERSITY IN BOCA RATON.

HISPARENTS ARE BACK IN CHINA SOHE'S BEEN MINDFUL OF WHAT'SGOING ON.

(SOT 21:26:25) 9 SECTODD: CORONAVIRUS, YOU'VEOBVIOUSLY HEARD, YOUR THOUGHTSON IT.

YUSHA: I THINK THIS ISNOT A PROBLEM IN SOUTH ASIIT'S A WORLD PROBLEM.

NATS(VO) THERE ARE CONFIRMED CASESIN ITALY, CHINA, THE MIDDLEEAST AND IN CALIFORNIA.

THESTATE OF FLORIDA CONFIRMS THATTHERE ARE CURRENTLY NODOCUMENTED CASES.

STILL THHASN'T STOPPED INSTITUTIONSLIKE FAU OR FIU FROM BEINGPROACTIVE.

FAU HAS SUSPENDEDTHEIR EDUCATION ABROADPROGRAMS FOR BOTH CHINA ANDSOUTH KOREA.

FLORIDAINTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY HASSTOPPED ALL TRAVEL WITH THEUNIVERSITY TO SOUTH KOREA,ITALY, SINGAPORE AND JAPAN.(SOT 32:01) 5 SEC WE AREPLACING HAND SANITIZERS AT THEENTRANCE OF THE SCHOOL,DEPARTURE AND AREAS OF LARGECONGREGATIONS.

NATS: (VO) INTHE STATE'S LARGEST SCHOOLDISTRICT - MIAMI DADE -OFFICIALS ARE READY TOIMPLEMENT A CORONAVIRUS PLAN.(SOT 46:10) 15 SEC IF WE HAVETO SHUT DOWN A SCHOOL FOR ANYREASON AND THAT'S A MEASURE OFLAST RESORT.

OR ISOLATECLASSROOMS OF STUDENTS WHERETHEY WOULD HAVE TO STAY HOMEWE ARE ABLE TO EMPOWER THOSESTUDENTS AND FAMILIES WITHDEVICES WITH DIGITAL CONTESO THEIR EDUCATION CONTINUES.PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS SAYTHEY'RE MONITORINGDEVELOPMENTS AND REVIEWINGRESPONSE PLANS.