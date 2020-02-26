Global  

Macaulay Culkin joins cast of 'American Horror Story'

Macaulay Culkin joins cast of 'American Horror Story'

Macaulay Culkin joins cast of 'American Horror Story'

The 'Home Alone' star's involvement was announced by series creator Ryan Murphy in an Instagram video.
