Prince Harry Is now going by just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is now going by just 'Harry'It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior royals on 31 March

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior royals on 31 MarchPrince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin their new life away from the royal family from March, after...
'Just call him Harry': Prince insists on informality as he starts last royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note, making it...
Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Finalizing Retreat From Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Finalizing Retreat From Royal Family

Prince Harry is keeping it casual as he begins his final series of engagements as a senior royal; Charlie D'Agata reports for CBS2.

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' [Video]Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title. The Duke of Sussex requested to be called "Harry" at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on..

