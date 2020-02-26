Global  

Sonia slams BJP, AAP for Delhi violence, asks for Shah's removal, urges President to act

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 06:26s
0
Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders demand removal of Amit Shah over Delhi violence

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and demanded...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Shah must step down for colossal failure: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday demanded that home minister Amit Shah resign from his post...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

usha_kaul

Usha Kaul RT @republic: Delhi violence: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar hits back at Cong on Amit Shah's resignation call https://t.co/99ym7HfjIe 4 hours ago

faraz_haider11

Faraz Haider RT @IndiaToday: Congress slams BJP for calling Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Delhi violence "unfortunate". #DelhiViolence #Politics https://t.… 5 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today Congress slams BJP for calling Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Delhi violence "unfortunate". #DelhiViolence #Politics https://t.co/q0jJsi95uf 6 hours ago

republic

Republic Delhi violence: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar hits back at Cong on Amit Shah's resignation call https://t.co/99ym7HfjIe 9 hours ago

Mushtaque51

Mush Bagban RT @MumbaiMirror: #delhivoilence | @INCIndia chief #SoniaGandhi slams the Centre, demands Home Minister @AmitShah's resignation #DelhiRiot… 21 hours ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Javadekar slams Sonia Gandhi, asks her to desist from "politicising" Delhi violence https://t.co/goKdj6qzno 1 day ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Javadekar slams Sonia Gandhi, asks her to desist from "politicising" Delhi violence https://t.co/RhPxnwL92s 1 day ago

MalviyaHemendra

Hemendra Malviya..INC RT @ABPNews: 'Home Minister Responsible, Must Resign,' Says #SoniaGandhi On #NortheastDelhi Violence #DelhiRiots2020 https://t.co/bdbv… 1 day ago


Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe [Video]Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:15Published

Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence [Video]Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence

Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:17Published

