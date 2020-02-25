Global  

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway

Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway.

Giving their ruling on Thursday, Lords Justice Lindblom, Singh and Haddon-Cave said the Government failed to take account of its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change when setting out its support for the airport expansion in its National Policy Statement (NPS).
