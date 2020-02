Some FL universities suspend study abroad amid Coronavirus concerns 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:43s - Published Some FL universities suspend study abroad amid Coronavirus concerns Upgraded travel warnings from the CDC have prompted Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University to suspend some study abroad programs.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Colleges call students back from Italy amid virus concerns SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The spread of the new coronavirus to Italy has led universities to reassess...

SeattlePI.com - Published 17 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Traecy Hobson Coronavirus causes growing concern in study abroad programs prompting colleges and universities to suspend some pro… https://t.co/DFhNx6gCnK 21 hours ago