PM hails help for flood victims but won't confirm if he plans to visit them

Boris Johnson has declined to say whether he will visit areas where people have been forced out of their homes by recent floods – while he toured the headquarters of a charity for the homeless.

Speaking at The Connection at St Martin’s in central London, the Prime Minister instead focused on how the “massive issue” of flooding “presents an opportunity” for job creation.

Mr Johnson has been criticised for failing to visit flood-hit zones in Worcestershire and Shropshire, where residents have been forced to evacuate their homes.
