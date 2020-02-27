Global  

Miami Beach Approves 3 a.m. Last Call For Alcohol On South Beach

Miami Beach Approves 3 a.m. Last Call For Alcohol On South BeachThe new cut off hours will last for six days starting March 13th
WLRN

WLRN Public Media Miami Beach has approved a 3 a.m. "last call" during spring break, despite concerns from businesses. The shorter h… https://t.co/yIuML0hq9R 2 hours ago

CBoomerVazquez

Christina Vazquez “Commission approves 3 a.m. booze cut off” https://t.co/jLMULricjP 9 hours ago

MJCalderinCAP

Rev. Michael J. Calderin RT @JackieNBC6: Miami Beach approves earlier last call. @nbc6 https://t.co/1k0E7uYwKh 11 hours ago

JackieNBC6

Jackie Nespral Miami Beach approves earlier last call. @nbc6 https://t.co/1k0E7uYwKh 11 hours ago


