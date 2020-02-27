Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heathrow Airport > Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Grant Shapps says the Government will not appeal a court ruling against the building of a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

The transport secretary said the Conservative manifesto "made clear that Heathrow was a private sector, industry led project." Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge rejects Britain's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

The expansion of Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful by an appeal court judge on Thursday, a major...
Reuters - Published

Heathrow expansion future uncertain after Court of Appeal ruling

The future of Heathrow expansion is uncertain after leading judges ruled that the Government must...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarbonisedPleb

Rebecca #FBPE #Remain Heathrow expansion abandoned by government as Boris Johnson spokesman says it will not appeal court ruling https://t.co/PY9lGLaDbg 2 minutes ago

CarmenOmanaGil1

Carmen Omana Gil RT @SkyNewsBreak: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed the Government will not appeal today's Court of Appeal ruling on a third r… 10 minutes ago

CraigBennett3

Craig Bennett RT @Independent: Heathrow expansion abandoned by government as Boris Johnson spokesman says it will not appeal court ruling https://t.co/ut… 10 minutes ago

StopCityAirport

Stop City Airport ✈ RT @ShaunBebbers: Heathrow expansion abandoned by government as Boris Johnson spokesman says it will not appeal court ruling https://t.co/D… 11 minutes ago

ShaunBebbers

Time to #JoinATradeUnion Heathrow expansion abandoned by government as Boris Johnson spokesman says it will not appeal court ruling https://t.co/DmQRkQsRCN 13 minutes ago

peterobroin

Peter O'Broin RT @CBItweets: It is vital that the Government and @yourHeathrow work closely together to remedy the fair concerns raised by today's judgem… 17 minutes ago

NPLUSL90

Nikki Leaf Phoenix RT @ashcowburn: Heathrow expansion abandoned by government as Boris Johnson spokesman says it will not appeal court ruling https://t.co/Oz… 29 minutes ago

EHijacked

HijackedEUrophile 🐟 #FBPE Heathrow expansion abandoned by government as Boris Johnson spokesman says it will not appeal court ruling | The In… https://t.co/JqaStsQqI4 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reactions outside court as Heathrow lose third runway ruling [Video]Reactions outside court as Heathrow lose third runway ruling

Campaigners celebrated outside the High Court in London on Thursday after winning a Court of Appeal ruling over plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport on environmental grounds. Shadow Chancellor..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway [Video]Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway

Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway. Giving their ruling on Thursday, Lords Justice Lindblom, Singh and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.