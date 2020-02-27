Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Grant Shapps says the Government will not appeal a court ruling against the building of a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

The transport secretary said the Conservative manifesto "made clear that Heathrow was a private sector, industry led project." Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn