Trending: Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Hillary Duff furious that the Disney+ revival has come to a halt after two episodes were shot because it was deemed not "family-friendly" enough.
Is This The Reason Why The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Put On Hold?

Hilary Duff is seemingly giving an update on the Lizzie McGuire reboot. If you forgot, the...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsJust Jared


'Lizzie McGuire' reboot's future is in jeopardy. What now?

Rebooting a beloved series is inherently tricky business, but revitalizing aughts sitcom Lizzie...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Lizzie McGuire creator fired over 'adult' plan for show [Video]Lizzie McGuire creator fired over 'adult' plan for show

'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky was fired from the show's reboot because Disney+ wanted a family-friendly programme, Variety has claimed.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:36Published

Hilary Duff responds to Disney dropping Love, Simon TV series [Video]Hilary Duff responds to Disney dropping Love, Simon TV series

Hilary Duff made a cryptic comment on social media on Tuesday, about Disney+ bosses dropping the Love, Simon TV spin-off.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

