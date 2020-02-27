The Pythias Temple In Deep Ellum A Texas Treasure 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:31s - Published The Pythias Temple In Deep Ellum A Texas Treasure On the corner of Elm and Good Latimer in Deep Ellum you will find a 5-story brick building that 100 years ago was known as the Pythias Temple -- a fraternal society for African Americans that also served as a meeting place for business and social gatherings. 0

