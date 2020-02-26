Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 34 on Thursday after one more succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

The situation in the northeast areas of Delhi is relatively calm after violence broke out in the areas on Sunday.

Delhi Police has been conducting flag marches in the areas.

This comes when newly appointed Joint Commissioner of Police OP Mishra asked people to re-open grocery and medical shops.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence death toll rises to 27, PM Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval appeal for peace

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited several riot-hit areas in North East Delhi to take...
Zee News - Published

Delhi clashes: 17 dead, NSA Ajit Doval visits violence-hit areas

The death toll in the violence that flared up in northeast Delhi, reached 17 on Wednesday. Guru Tegh...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

omigawealthsol

Shri Om Shukla RT @the_hindu: The major news headlines of the day, and more https://t.co/HU2U9v040E 25 seconds ago

Supriya57974273

Supriya RT @ThePrintIndia: Delhi violence death toll rises to 38 after 11 new deaths https://t.co/uny9vdOY8u 1 minute ago

koffeelover41

#RLB4Leader 🌹✊ RT @TanDhesi: Incited violence in Delhi on basis of faith brings back painful memories of 1984 Sikh genocide. We must learn from history;… 1 minute ago

shwayyyta

all pigs must die RT @PTI_News: Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 38, says senior official 2 minutes ago

trillaaaa_k

𝐤𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐲 RT @dna: Delhi violence live updates: Death toll at 34, police get more time to examine hate speeches https://t.co/KGSVpNQrSC 3 minutes ago

lalitksharma

mirror... RT @TheChetak: @DrSJaishankar It's right time, GOI should recognize northern Cyprus Turkish President Erdogan Condemns Delhi Violence as D… 4 minutes ago

indigokores

Sunny RT @htTweets: #DelhiViolence | Death toll in Delhi’s worst riots in more than three decades climbed to 38 on Thursday https://t.co/cYBRQB0… 4 minutes ago

Delph_Rousseau

Delphine Rousseau RT @Veilleint_HCFRN: 🇮🇳✊‘Police did nothing’ - 32 killed in #Delhi’s worst #violence in decades✊🇮🇳 https://t.co/rDNMmcX7G0 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India: Sporadic violence in Delhi as sectarian rioting death toll climbs to 32 [Video]India: Sporadic violence in Delhi as sectarian rioting death toll climbs to 32

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:37Published

Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns [Video]Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence. Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later. His family was devastated by the news. Sharma worked as a security..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.