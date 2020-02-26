Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 34 on Thursday after one more succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

The situation in the northeast areas of Delhi is relatively calm after violence broke out in the areas on Sunday.

Delhi Police has been conducting flag marches in the areas.

This comes when newly appointed Joint Commissioner of Police OP Mishra asked people to re-open grocery and medical shops.