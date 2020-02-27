Global  

McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Mayor of London call for the Government to abandon its plans for Heathrow Airport's third runway.

In a summary of the ruling, Lord Justice Lindblom told a packed court: “The Paris Agreement ought to have been taken into account by the Secretary of State in the preparation of the NPS and an explanation given as to how it was taken into account, but it was not.”
