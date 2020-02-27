Global  

Molson Coors CEO Was At Conference In Texas When Mass Shooting Happened

Molson Coors CEO Was At Conference In Texas When Mass Shooting Happened

Molson Coors CEO Was At Conference In Texas When Mass Shooting Happened

When a Molson Coors employee stormed the campus in Milwaukee and shot five co-workers the CEO of the company, Gavin Hattersley, was in Texas.

Katie Johnston reports.
