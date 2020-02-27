Molson Coors CEO Was At Conference In Texas When Mass Shooting Happened 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:29s - Published Molson Coors CEO Was At Conference In Texas When Mass Shooting Happened When a Molson Coors employee stormed the campus in Milwaukee and shot five co-workers the CEO of the company, Gavin Hattersley, was in Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

Molson Coors CEO: Mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery an 'unthinkable tragedy' The shooting at Molson Coors Beverage Co.'s Milwaukee campus on Wednesday was an "unthinkable...

