Chinese mother knocks her daughter over after accidentally pressing car accelerator

A mother in eastern China accidentally pressed the car's accelerator, knocking her eight-year-old daughter over.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Haining in Zhejiang Province on February 18, shows a girl coming out of a car to get a parcel for her mother from the self-service lockers.

However, the car suddenly jolts forwards, knocking the girl over onto the ground.

According to reports, the mother named Zhu turned around to reach for a face mask from the backseat, causing her foot to move away from the brake.

After she realized that the car was moving, she took a quick action but pressed onto the accelerator by mistake.

The car then crashed into her daughter.

After being checked in hospital, the girl suffered fractures to her leg.
