SUV with stolen body

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Police in Southern California are looking for the stolen body and stolen SUV.

The mortician was dropping off another body at a church when the Lincoln Navigator with a woman's body inside was stolen.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted a tweet asking for the thief to return the body.
POLICE SAY THE MORTICIANDRIVING THE THE SUV STOPPED BYA CHURCH TO DROP ONE BODY OFF-- AND LEFT ANOTHER BODY INSIDETHE LINCOLN NAVIGATOR.THATS WHEN THE SUV WAS STOLENWITH THE BODY INSIDE.THE LA COUNTY SHERIFFDEPARTMENT SENT OUT THIS TWEET-- ASKING WHOEVER STOLE THE SUVTO RETURN THE BODY.




Recent related videos from verified sources

Search Continues For Stolen SUV With Casket, Woman's Body Inside [Video]Search Continues For Stolen SUV With Casket, Woman's Body Inside

The black Lincoln Navigator was parked outside a church in Pasadena when it was stolen. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:29Published

