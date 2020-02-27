Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus
Japan's entire school system, from elementary to high schools, will be asked to close from Monday until spring break late in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.
